ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this edition:

Guarantees: what sort is it? (And how to tell them apart) Terminating a contract – when can you (and can't you)? Recovering remedial works costs; what is reasonable and does expert advice make a difference? HSE advice for HRB owners and managers on preparing for the new regime Levelling Up Committee to take new year look at building safety Building Act and Building Safety Act: Government finalises definition of "higher-risk building" Fluctuations provisions: JCT launches new information hub Government proposes sprinklers in new care homes and second staircases in residential buildings over 30 metres BSR ebulletin: updates and guidance on the 'golden thread' Government fire safety and remediation update of information for leaseholders and other residents

Download Document

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2022. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.