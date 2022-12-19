UK:
Professional Liability Conference – The Current Law On Assumption Of Responsibility Of Construction Consultants (Video)
19 December 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The current law on assumption of responsibility of construction
consultants – with Helena White and Michael Levenstein.
Watch a recording of the session below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK
Legal Developments In Construction Law
Mayer Brown
In deciding whether standard terms and conditions were incorporated in a contract for meat storage, the court reviewed case law, including...