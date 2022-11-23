Parties to a construction project can face different type of disputes and below are some key examples:

Non-payment – this can relate to pay less or payment notices etc;

Extension of time – this can relate to service of appropriate notices notifying the Employer in relation to delay;

Repudiation of contract – this can arise from suspension of work or incorrectly terminating the contract; and

Termination of contract – this can be a dispute about the validity of terminating the contract.

Common causes of disputes

In long term contracts, construction risks remain a key concern in many regions, which often leads to high value disputes and negative impacts on project timelines.

There are many common causes of disputes during the construction phase and below are some examples:

Parties failing to understand and/or comply with contractual obligations;

Failure to administer the contract properly;

Failure to serve the appropriate notices under the contract;

Change in scope;

Issues with design;

Access to site;

Workmanship deficiencies;

Payment issues;

Weather conditions; and

Covid-19, etc.

So, how do you avoid disputes?

Here are some practical tactics:

Ensure that you have a well drafted contract in place. If you have no idea what a well drafted contract should look like or perhaps you are confused or unsure about certain provisions, you should consult a construction solicitor. This will save you from making mistakes and avoid future disputes;

Be proactive from the start of the project; and

Push for early engagement with all project stakeholders and deal with issues as they arise.

Below is an example where you can implement the above tactics:

Provisional sums

Usually, problems occur in relation to provisional sums due to uncertainty as to who takes the risk of time and price. For example, confusion over allowance for preliminaries, programmes, overheads and profit, etc. To avoid this type of problem, clear contract drafting is key. You should look at and amend standard clauses, such as clauses in relation to instructions, variations and any other clauses that relate to provisional sum work.

