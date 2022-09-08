ARTICLE

Fraser Mitchell has re-joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a Partner in the planning team, bringing to the firm and its clients almost two decades' planning expertise, with a particular focus on the housebuilding, commercial property and clean energy sectors.

Fraser, who trained at Shepherd and Wedderburn and spent a number of years in the planning team, adds further strength in depth to the firm's market-leading planning practice. He returns to the firm from Shoosmiths, where he led the planning and environment team in Scotland, advising on all aspects of planning, roads, and compulsory purchase law.

He has extensive experience advising on all planning matters, including the provision of strategic advice, the negotiation of planning agreements, planning appeals and legal challenges to the Court of Session. Fraser also advises on issues related to compulsory purchase, roads, sewers and contaminated land.

He is recognised as ‘Up and Coming' in the Chambers and Partners UK Guide, the independent legal directory.

Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn's Managing Partner, said: “We are pleased to welcome Fraser back to the firm as a Partner. Fraser is a highly regarded planning lawyer whose breadth of specialist knowledge will be invaluable to our clients.”

Fraser said: “I am excited to be returning as a Partner to Shepherd and Wedderburn, and to join the largest team of planning lawyers in Scotland. I am looking forward to playing my part in the firm's growth plans in key sectors such as clean energy and housebuilding.”

