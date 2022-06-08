UK:
J2J Laying The Foundations: Planning For Property Lawyers (Video)
08 June 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this webinar, Byroni
Kleopa and Adam
Smith-Roberts take you through the essentials of planning
law that property practitioners need to know, including all the key
legislation and the fundamentals of the application process.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK
Asbestos – The Elephant In The Room
Herbert Smith Freehills
A recent UK Parliamentary select committee report calls asbestos "one of the great workplace tragedies of modern times" and calls for all asbestos to be removed from public...
Levelling Up And Planning Reform
Mayer Brown
Last week the UK Government published its long-awaited proposals for reform of the planning system in England and Wales, in the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill.
Why Is The Planning System Failing?
DMH Stallard
The system is creaking under huge pressure and the resourcing of local planning authorities and the planning inspectorate with skilled staff is a key issue...