The London planning team at Herbert Smith Freehills has a new blog called Energy and Infrastructure Consenting Notes, focused on infrastructure planning in the UK.

The team has promoted some of the biggest and most high-profile nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) applications to go through the Planning Act 2008 process, from the Hinkley Point and Sizewell new nuclear power stations to the expansion of Gatwick Airport and the Aquind Interconnector between the UK and France. We are promoting DCOs for solar projects, energy from waste plants, and advising on carbon capture and storage in the North Sea.

What is the new blog?

Energy and Infrastructure Consenting Notes include regular updates on what we consider to be the most interesting and topical developments within the NSIP world, together with our monthly newsletter highlighting the key events from the previous month and our opinions on issues that matter to our clients.

Please subscribe to the blog to be notified of new blog posts and to receive our monthly newsletter when published. To subscribe, click here.

We hope that everyone who is involved in the NSIP world, or keen to learn more about it, will find our new blog helpful. If you have any questions on anything mentioned in the blog or have any feedback, please get in touch using the contact details below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.