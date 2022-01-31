ARTICLE

In this edition:

Court of Appeal says architect who left the door unlocked owes duty of care Expert determination "final and binding" – does it mean what it says? Failure to consider a liquidated damages defence – can the rest of the adjudicator's decision be enforced? Government seeks residential developer commitments on cladding cash, remediation and historic fire safety data, by March Government announces further measures on building safety New collaborative procurement guidance for design and construction to support building safety Government to block companies with track record of poor delivery from winning public contracts 15 June 2022 start for Building Regs CO2 reductions for new buildings Action PPN 10/21: New threshold values and inclusion of VAT in contract estimates FIDIC Green Book 2nd edition: 2021 New Homes Quality Code published Public sector construction frameworks review – setting the 'Gold Standard' Infrastructure for charging electric vehicles: Approved Document S RICS to consider impact of government plan to deal with unsafe cladding BSI publishes PAS 9980:2022

