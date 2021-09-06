UK:
Construction All Risks Webinar: Delay In Start-Up Cover Issues
06 September 2021
Gatehouse Chambers
In this webinar, the team examine delay in start-up insurance
and the effect of the Financial Conduct Authority v Arch
Insurance (UK) Ltd decision. Problem areas with respect to
claims and their quantification are considered as well as how they
might be resolved.
Download a copy of the speakers' slides
here.
Click here to view the full webinar
programme.
