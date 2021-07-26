UK:
Why Developing Brownfield Land Could Be Easier Than You Think
With increasing pressure to hit housing targets, Shoosmiths
recently partnered with LandTech to deliver a webinar which looked
at the role brownfield land can play in meeting these goals.
Shoosmiths partners Lisa Tye and Tom Hall joined the panel
alongside and Paul Smith, Managing Director at The Strategic Land
Group, to discuss the challenges of developing brownfield land and
how to overcome them. In particular, the webinar covered:
- Current opportunities available with brownfield land
- Difficulties of developing brownfield sites
- Planning constraints and the role of local authorities
To access the on-demand version of the webinar, you can
register for free and watch it here.
Originally published 2 July 2021
