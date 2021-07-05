The UK Government has recently committed to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 as part of its overall target to reach net-zero by 2050. The ability of the UK to meet these targets is going to largely rely on the development of new technologies (some of which are as yet unknown), and this applies as much to the UK construction sector as any other.

When it comes Modern Methods of Construction as a way to reduce carbon emissions much focus is on modular construction, however, other technologies are going to need to play their part as well, and so I was interested to read recently about a couple becoming the first in Europe to live in a house that has been completely 3D printed (see BBC article Check out this amazing 3D-printed house in the Netherlands - CBBC Newsround).

The use of 3D printing in construction, especially when it comes to concrete, is highly likely to grow year on year and appears to be one of the technological solutions (along with those that are still in their infancy/unknown) to deliver on the desire to cut emissions. Of course, the use of new technologies brings with it the need to consider using bespoke contracts rather than traditional form contracts to govern the relationships between parties.

