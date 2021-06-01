ARTICLE

In this episode of Legally Brief, Olivia Jenkins, Neerali Madhvani and Matt Whelan delve further into the small print in commercial contracts; this time providing useful drafting tips, and explaining the importance of accurately drafting terms relating to insurance, intellectual property, data protection and force majeure.

To listen to part one of our podcast on commercial contracts please click here.

