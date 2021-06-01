In this episode of Legally Brief, Olivia Jenkins, Neerali Madhvani and Matt Whelan delve further into the small print in commercial contracts; this time providing useful drafting tips, and explaining the importance of accurately drafting terms relating to insurance, intellectual property, data protection and force majeure.

Trowers · Legally brief: The small print in commercial contracts: drafting tips

To listen to part one of our podcast on commercial contracts please click here. 

