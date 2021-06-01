UK:
Legally Brief: The Small Print In Commercial Contracts: Drafting Tips
01 June 2021
Trowers & Hamlins
In this episode of Legally Brief, Olivia Jenkins, Neerali
Madhvani and Matt Whelan delve further into the small print in
commercial contracts; this time providing useful drafting tips, and
explaining the importance of accurately drafting terms relating to
insurance, intellectual property, data protection and force
majeure.
