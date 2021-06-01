In this edition of Legally brief Olivia Jenkins and Alex Sharples explore the significance of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses, and their impact on commercial contracts. The duo review a recent ruling by the technology and construction court on this exact topic and provide guidance on the potential ramifications of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses.

Trowers · Legally brief: Commercial contracts: limitation and exclusion of liability clauses

