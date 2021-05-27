Following well publicised shortages of construction materials in the UK, the Construction Products Association and the Builders Merchants Federation have issued a joint statement summarising the key shortages (principally timber, steel, insulation and roofing products) and the factors behind the shortages. Whilst the continuing impact of Covid is one factor behind the shortages, the statement stresses that the overall picture is more complex and includes, for example, the intense pressure on the global logistics industry and upward pressure on freight rates. Therefore the situation is likely to continue notwithstanding the easing of Covid restrictions in the UK. The full statement can be read here.

