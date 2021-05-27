The CLC has published the results of the survey carried out between mid-February and mid-March this year into difficulties in obtaining, and restrictions on, professional indemnity (PI) insurance cover in the construction industry. 1,066 responses were received from a mixture of contractors, consultants and specialists, and indicated widespread issues of significant premium increases at renewal and restrictions or exclusions of cover, particularly in relation to cladding and fire safety. There are clear negative implications arising from this for the type of work that organisations may be able to undertake and the insurance cover they can offer clients, and the CLC has set up a taskforce to identify solutions. The full CLC press release can be viewed here.

