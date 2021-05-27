The government has announced the appointment of David Mosey, formerly a partner at Trowers & Hamlins and now Professor at King's College London, to lead an objective, independent review of public sector frameworks. This review recognises the potential of frameworks to help drive the implementation of Construction Playbook policies that include strategic planning, integrated teams and continuous improvement. Further information can be found here.

The government has also announced the 50 schools selected for the first wave of the new ten-year School Rebuilding Programme. The Programme aims to deliver 500 rebuilding projects over the next decade, and more details can be found here.

