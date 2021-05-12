Summary

In episode 7 of the podcast Planning Life Insights of Bryan, BCLP explore with London First guest Sarah Bevan and Chris Whall from Air Quality Consultants Ltd the challenges and opportunities for developers bringing forward major schemes in London following the adoption of the new London Plan.

Transcript

In this episode Sheridan Treger, Clare Eccles, James Murphy and Laura Johnson of BCLP are joined by Sarah Bevan of London First, Chris Whall of Air Quality Consultants Ltd and BCLP Partner Giles Pink to explore the opportunities and challenges the new London Plan (adopted in March 2021) creates for developers bringing forward major schemes in the capital. Tune in for top tips on:

housing delivery and affordable housing

intensification and site capacity

Green Belt and Metropolitan Open Land

strengthened air quality policies

How might proposals in the Government's Planning White Paper affect the London Plan?

Will the new London Plan deliver the development a "megacity" like London needs in a post-covid era and for the next twenty years? Listen and find out!

Originally published 19 April 2021.

