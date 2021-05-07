ARTICLE

UK: Construction Disputes - A Practical Legal Webinar To Help You Protect Your Position And Get Paid - Available Now (Video)

Goodman Derrick's specialist construction law team have provided a webinar to help those in the construction sector protect their positions and get paid for their work.

The session covers contemporary construction disputes in light of BREXIT and COVID, providing an overview of:

Common construction claims and contemporary challenges created by Covid-19 and the UK's new status

Litigation and alternatives to litigation in the construction sector, including disputes avoidance, arbitration, mediation and adjudication

Construction adjudication - is it the best way to get paid?

Getting paid in pressurised times

Insolvency issues in the construction sector - how to protect yourself

Expert Construction Law Speakers

Richard Bailey, Partner, Head of Construction

Richard Bailey leads Construction team at Goodman Derrick, providing specialist advice to contractors, subcontractors, property owners, developers, consultants and project stakeholders. In 2020 the Legal 500 noted that: "Richard Bailey is an outstanding tactician and strategist and has the tact and diplomatic skills needed to provide outstanding service to their clients. He is a real pleasure to work with and is peerless in giving sound advice – his knowledge of the legal nuances in his practice areas is at the highest levels."

Laughlan Steer, Associate, Construction

Laughlan Steer is an experienced and well-rounded construction lawyer. He provides specialist dispute avoidance/resolution advice and non-contentious advice to an array of clients, including employers, architects, contractors and sub-contractors. His construction disputes workload often relates to defects, design, delays and final account valuations in both adjudications and litigation (including enforcement proceedings). Laughlan has also led a number of successful mediations. He also provides talks and bespoke training programmes for his clients, recent topics include payment, delay, design liability, variations, and renewable technology.

Goodman Derrick has a strong cross-departmental Construction Group that provides contentious and non-contentious advice to property owners, developers, contractors and consultants, the group:

provides a comprehensive construction law service, from project beginning to end

draws on its knowledge of the construction industry, built up over many years

works extensively in the UK and internationally

takes pride in its ability to offer practical and commercially sound solutions

Dispute resolution services include:

Claims Evaluation

Early Neutral Evaluation

Court litigation

Dispute Boards

International Arbitration

Please visit the construction law pages of our website for further information.

The team is consistently recommended in the Legal 500 for its breadth of expertise, its strong leadership and its high service levels:

"Richard Bailey is 'peerless in giving sound advice' to developers, major contractors and sub-contractors on matters such as the construction of sports stadiums, data centres and residential developments." Legal 500 2021, Construction

"Goodman Derrick has a finely tuned practice covering all aspects of the legal market." Legal 500 2021, Construction

"They are easy to approach and always a pleasure to deal with and have the in-depth knowledge of the law and business practices needed to fully serve their clientele." Legal 500, 2020

