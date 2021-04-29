ARTICLE

UK: Webinar: Construction Disputes: BREXIT, COVID, What Next? Protecting Your Position and Getting Paid

2020 was a bad year for the construction industry and the economy as a whole, the beginning of 2021 has been no better. The UK's construction sector continues to suffer the double whammy of Covid-19 and the UK's transition from the European Union bringing increasing pressure on supply chains and workforces and significant delays and disruption to work. All matters that we can no longer blame on force majeure.

Money is now running tight and the risk of failure is growing. Claims are bubbling under and economic pressure is growing with the additional looming risk of government support coming to an end.

This seminar will look at construction disputes from an English perspective, it will cover:

" An overview of common claims and contemporary challenges created by Covid-19 and the UK's new status

" Litigation and alternatives to litigation, including disputes avoidance, arbitration, mediation and adjudication.

" An adjudication update - is it the best way to get paid?

" Getting paid in pressurised times

" How to protect yourselves against insolvency issues

