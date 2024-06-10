ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Policy In Practice: English Law In 2024 (Podcast)

Macfarlanes

Contributor

UK Government, Public Sector
Episode Description

In this episode of policy in practice, David Gauke, Christopher Charlton and Chloe Edworthy discuss the state of English law and its international standing.

Together they discuss:

  • the impact of Brexit on legal jurisdiction;
  • the status of judicial recruitment; and
  • the role of technology within the legal system.

If you would like more information or want to discuss any of the topics in this podcast, please get in touch with David, Christopher or Chloe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

