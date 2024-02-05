In the latest episode of our Public Law Podcast, Andrew Lidbetter, Nusrat Zar and Vikram Sachdeva QC of 39 Essex consider the Government's recent consultation on judicial review following the Independent Review of Administrative Law submitted in January.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP8: Government Consultation on Judicial Review

You can read more about the issues discussed in this episode in the following blog posts:

Originally published 22 June 2021

