In the latest episode of our Public Law Podcast, Andrew Lidbetter, Nusrat Zar and Jasveer Randhawa discuss and debate the Government's Independent Review of Administrative Law and the Ministry of Justice's related Call for Evidence, to which Herbert Smith Freehills has recently responded.
You can read more about the issues discussed in this episode in the following blog posts:
Originally Published 13 November 2020
