We are delighted to announce the launch of our own Public Law podcast series on the HSF podcast channel.

Our public law team helps claimants, defendants, interested parties and intervening third parties in administrative and public law issues in a variety of proceedings – including judicial reviews, tribunal proceedings, governmental inquiries or regulatory or disciplinary matters. This podcast series will be of interest to listeners both inside and outside the legal world because of the wide reach and relevance of public law. In this podcast series, we will track key developments in public and administrative law with an eye on cases that affect individuals and businesses up and down the country, as well as following major changes in policy.

self

In our first episode, Sahil Kher talks to Jennifer MacLeod of Brick Court Chambers about practical effective access to justice in light of the recent Supreme Court decision in RR v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions [2019] UKSC 52. We welcome feedback and if you would like us to cover particular topics in future please use the contact details below to get in touch.

Listen to the first episode on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.