The state pension age (SPA) is currently set at age 66 and is set to increase to 67 by 2028 and 68 by 2046. It is required by law to be regularly reviewed by the Government. Following the first review in 2017, the second review in December 2021 considered whether the increase in SPA to 68 should be brought forward to 2037-39. The government was required to publish this review by May 2023, and it was in fact published on March 30, 2023. The review confirms the plan to increase SPA to 67 by 2028, but that there will be no acceleration in the timeline for the increase in SPA to 68. Therefore, the backstop date of 2046 will remain in place.

A further review will be carried out within two years of the next Parliament and is expected to include updated life expectancy and population projections, such as census data and demographic trends.

