The Edinburgh Reforms: The Government's Plan To Revoke The PRIIPs Regulation (Podcast)
28 April 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In this podcast, Matthew Gregory is joined by Claudia Trauffler
(Head of Capital Markets, HM Treasury) who discusses the
Government's plans to revoke the PRIIPs Regulation and UK
retain disclosure reform generally.
