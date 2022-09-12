UK:
Supporting The Wellbeing Of Our Armed Forces Community (Podcast)
12 September 2022
Lanyon Bowdler
In this episode you'll hear from family solicitor, Philippa
who's chatting with Katie (CEO of The Cart Shed charity). They
support the wellbeing of adults and children, including serving
members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.
To find out more about the amazing work the Cart Shed do, follow
this link: https://www.thecartshed.co.uk/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
