European Union:
Afghanistan – One Year Of Taliban Rule
25 August 2022
Debevoise & Plimpton
London co-managing partner Lord Goldsmith QC has featured in an
IBA podcast, discussing the impact of the withdrawal of
international troops and subsequent refugee crisis in Afghanistan a
year on from the events.
To access the podcast, click here.
Originally published by IBA Global Insight
