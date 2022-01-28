ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Martyn was one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attached in 2017, as a result, his mother started a petition for tougher security measures.

Following the launch of a government consultation in February 2021 on the new Protect Duty. The Protect Duty will assess and take steps to mitigate the risk of terrorist attacks and would apply to both the public and private sector alike. It is expected that legislation will be implemented in a matter of months.

Speaking in an informative webinar for Alarm, BLM Partner and Head of Public Sector, Paul Tarne and Solicitor, Rose McNeil, who both represent core participants in the Manchester Arena Inquiry, have updated members on what lessons can be learned from the evidence and provide an overview of the outcome of the consultation on the Protect Duty.

Click here to watch the webinar.

Paul also wrote a blog on the Protect Duty, co-authored with Alistair Kinley for the BLM Policy Blog, here.

Originally Published by ALARM

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.