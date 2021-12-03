In a recent article, Sir Stephen Laws condemns the Supreme Court's 2019 prorogation decision in the strident terms of a political polemic rather than those more usually applied to legal debate.

Sir Stephen's conclusion is that it is unsurprising and justifiable for the 'political world' to take 'legislative action' of an unspecified kind to 'dispel misconceptions'.

Russell-Cooke Senior Partner John Gould replies to Sir Stephen Laws' article in The Law Society Gazette to express his disagreement with his conclusion and reiterate that the system is not based on the views or preferences of the political world.

The law is the boss, Sir Stephen is available to read on the Law Society Gazette website.

John is Senior Partner of Russell-Cooke. His area of particular expertise is regulation and public law. He specialises in the analysis and solution of complex regulatory problems, advising regulators, government departments, law enforcement agencies, charities and statutory and professional bodies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.