UK: Judicial Review Bill - Could The Worst Be Yet To Come? - New Law Journal

The Government has introduced its Judicial Review and Courts Bill to Parliament, to widespread dismay among lawyers.

The Bill follows Lord Faulk's Independent Review of Administrative Law last year into the balance between citizens' rights to challenge Government decisions and the need for effective Government.

It gives judges discretion to: suspend the effect of a quashing order on a Government department, to give the department more time to change; and limit or remove the retrospective effect of quashing orders, so judges can rule government action unlawful without invalidating its prior actions.

Russell-Cooke partner Michael Stacey comments in New Law Journal that the Governments seems intent on curtailing judicial review.

Judicial Review Bill - Could the worst be yet to come? is available to read on New Law Journal website via subscription.

Michael is a partner in the litigation team. His particular specialism is regulatory and public law.

Michael acts for regulators, businesses, charities, other institutions and private clients in regulatory investigations, complex disciplinary proceedings (including statutory appeals), judicial reviews, professional liability disputes and other regulatory litigation.

