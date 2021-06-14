The Travlaw Team are joined by US Attorney, Jeff Ment of Ment Law. Jeff will take us through the rules and regulations that are in place for any travel companies selling, or wanting to sell, travel services in to the USA. Meanwhile, our very own Nick Parkinson and Monica Kainja will look at selling in to the EU, with the main focus on selling in to the post-Brexit UK.

If your Travel Company is looking to enter or expand into the US, EU or UK markets and want to see what's involved this is the webinar for you. The last thing anyone wants to do is unwittingly fall foul of any local rules or regulations and face a potential fine or criminal offence. However, equally you may not want to fall into the trap of offering consumer friendly terms that you are not actually obliged to offer! This is why we have assembled our panel of legal experts – to safely navigate you through the relevant rules.