This Sponsorship Compliance Guide is a useful reference for you and your colleagues to guide you through your duties as a sponsor licence holder.

It sets out some of the key aspects in relation to understanding your sponsorship responsibilities including prevention of illegal workers, record keeping, reporting and monitoring. It also includes some helpful templates and checklists to assist you with your sponsorship responsibilities.

Contents includes:

Right to Work and prevention of illegal workers

Record keeping and Appendix D

Reporting

Tracking and monitoring

Maintaining contact details

General duties

Tables and templates

To find out more about the compliance guide, please click here.

