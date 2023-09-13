ARTICLE

UK: That's (Not) A Wrap! – Producers Of Packaging Waste Receive An Extension To Their Data Reporting Compliance Deadline

Packaging waste is financially and environmentally costly to dispose of.

Not all of it gets recycled, and only a small proportion of the costs of dealing with it are borne by the businesses that circulate the packaging.

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime is designed to address these issues.

It aims to reduce the amount of packaging waste that ends up in landfills by persuading producers to use less packaging and favour options that are easier to recycle or reuse.

With this in mind, your KitKat now playfully challenges you to 'try to open this wrapper in one piece' on the basis that 'larger pieces of packaging recycle more easily' – gone are the days of running a fingernail down the foil!

Myerson's Commercial and Manufacturing team explore how the EPR regime may affect companies.

Regulatory Tools Under the EPR Regime