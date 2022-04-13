To help organisations stay on top of the main developments in European digital compliance, Morrison & Foerster's European Digital Regulatory Compliance team reports on some of the main European digital regulatory and compliance developments that have taken place in the first quarter of 2022 – and we look forward to what to expect in forthcoming months.

This follows on our previous updates on European digital regulation & compliance developments for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

In this issue, we look at UK digital regulatory policy – and especially the publication of the UK's Online Safety Bill, which is both far-reaching and controversial in its effects on providers of digital services. We also highlight recent and forthcoming digital regulatory initiatives from the EU – and the recent adoption of the Digital Markets Act that will regulate certain online services offered by large digital "gatekeeper" companies. And we report on the contrasting UK and EU approaches to cyber security and resilience and on recent prominent European case law affecting digital operations.

