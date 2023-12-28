UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus – FCA CP23/27 On Commodity Derivatives Regulatory Reform (Podcast)
28 December 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In this episode of Regulation Tomorrow Plus, Jonathan Herbst,
Hannah Meakin, Georgia Karamani and Anita Edwards discuss the
FCA's recent consultation on reforming the commodity
derivatives regulatory framework.
