The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has published its Dividend Procedure Timetable for 2024.

A dividend timetable that follows the guidelines set out in by the Dividend Procedure Timetable, need not be notified to the LSE in advance, provided the announcement of the dividend includes:

unless stated otherwise, dividends stated as gross;

the record date and payment date; and

details of any scrip dividend, dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) or dividend currency option, together with the election date.

The announcement must include the dividend amount and currency.

Any deviation from the Dividend Procedure Timetable must be notified to, and agreed with, the LSE's Corporate Actions team in advance of the announcement of the dividend.

