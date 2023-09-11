UK:
2024 Dividend Procedure Timetable Published By LSE
11 September 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has published its Dividend Procedure Timetable for 2024.
A dividend timetable that follows the guidelines set out in by
the Dividend Procedure Timetable, need not be notified to the LSE
in advance, provided the announcement of the dividend includes:
- unless stated otherwise, dividends stated as gross;
- the record date and payment date; and
- details of any scrip dividend, dividend reinvestment plan
(DRIP) or dividend currency option, together with the election
date.
The announcement must include the dividend amount and
currency.
Any deviation from the Dividend Procedure Timetable must be
notified to, and agreed with, the LSE's Corporate Actions team
in advance of the announcement of the dividend.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
Regulation Round Up - August 2023
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to the UK Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.
EU Retail Investment Directive And Regulation
Travers Smith LLP
On 24 May 2023, the European Commission unveiled its long-awaited Retail Investment Strategy, comprising a proposal for a Retail Investment Directive amending the UCITS Directive, AIFMD, MiFID...
Guernsey Funds Statistics
Carey Olsen
The following charts provide an overview of the composition of the Guernsey funds industry.
Split The Difference: Consolidated Tape (Podcast)
Norton Rose Fulbright
In the latest episode of our Split the difference podcast series, which explores divergence and convergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the markets space, Jonathan Herbst