In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming developments in the UK and at EU and International levels in financial services regulation which are expected to happen in October and November 2022.

3 Oct
4 Oct
6 Oct
7 Oct
9 Oct
10 Oct
11 Oct
12 Oct
13 Oct
14 Oct
17 Oct
20 Oct
21 Oct
25 Oct
28 Oct
30 Oct
31 Oct
1 Nov
3 Nov
4 Nov
10 Nov
11 Nov
15 Nov
  • Investment firms required to  perform SI determination following resumption of ESMA's publication of SI-calculations for non-equity instruments by this date
  • Deadline for firms already within scope for Eurosystem oversight to adhere to the principles of  PISA
  • G20 Bali Summit starts
21 Nov
22 Nov
24 Nov
29 Nov
30 Nov
  • Planned implementation date for changes in PRA CP10/22 on  ISPVs

Table of abbreviations:

AGM Annual General Meeting HMT HM Treasury
BoE Bank of England HoC House of Commons
BRRD Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive IAIS  International Association of Insurance Supervisors
CBDC Central Bank Digital Currency   ICE Intercontinental Exchange
CCP Central Counterparty IOSCO International Organisation of Securities Commissions
CDR Commission Delegated Regulation IRB Internal Ratings Based (System)
CfE Call for Evidence ISPVs Insurance Special Purpose Vehicles
 COLL Collective Investment Schemes sourcebook JMLSG Joint Money Laundering Steering Group
CP  Consultation Paper LEI Legal Entity Identifier
CPMI
 Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rate
DCMS
 Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport LTAF Long Term Asset Fund
DCO
 Derivatives Clearing Obligation MiFID II Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II
DGS Deposit Guarantee Schemes MoJ Ministry of Justice
DWP Department for Work and Pensions NDL Non-default Losses
EBA  European Banking Authority NZDPU Net-Zero Data Public Utility
EC European Commission OIS Overnight Index Swaps
EEA European Economic Area PISA Framework for Electronic Payment Instruments, Schemes and Arrangements
EIOPA European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority PRA Prudential Regulation Authority
ESMA  European Securities and Markets Authority RTS Regulatory Technical Standards
EURIBOR Euro Interbank Offered Rate SFTR Securities Financing Transactions Regulation
FCA Financial Conduct Authority SES Synthetic Excess Spread
FMI Financial Market Infrastructure SI Systematic Internaliser
FSB Financial Stability Board SMCR Senior Managers and Certification Regime
FSM (Bill) Financial Services and Markets Bill SOFR Secured Overnight Funding Rate
GFANZ  Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero SS Supervisory Statement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.