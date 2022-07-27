FCA/BoE/PRA: Operational resilience DP – measures to oversee CTPs The Bank of England (BoE), the PRA and the FCA have publishedDiscussion Paper 22/3 – Operational resilience: Critical third parties to the UK financial sector (FCA DP22/3, PRA DP3/22). The DP sets out potential measures to oversee and strengthen the resilience of services provided by critical third parties (CTPs) to the UK financial sector. It also outlines how the supervisory authorities could use the powers proposed under the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which include: a framework for identifying potential CTPs, which would inform the supervisory authorities' recommendations for formal designation by HMT;

minimum resilience standards, which would apply to the services that designated CTPs provide to firms and financial market infrastructures (FMIs); and

a framework for testing the resilience of material services that CTPs provide to firms and FMIs using a range of tools, including but not limited to scenario testing, participation in sector-wide exercises, cyber resilience testing, and skilled persons reviews of CTPs. Comments are open until 23 December 2022. A consultation paper (CP) will follow in 2023, subject to the progress of the Financial Services and Markets Bill through Parliament. [21 Jul 2022] #OpRes #CriticalThirdParties

FCA/BoE: Transforming data collection – joint transformation programme The BoE and FCA have published an initial set of recommendations from the joint transformation programme with industry to transform data collection from the UK financial sector and their response to those recommendations. The BoE and FCA agreed to accept all of the recommendations made by the industry committees in principle. For some recommendations, the BoE and FCA are keen to move to delivery of solutions immediately. For other recommendations, the joint transformation programme will need to explore the solutions further to understand how they might be delivered and the associated business case. If the BoE and FCA find that there is a business case, then they will add such recommendations to their future roadmap for transformation. [21 Jul 2022] #Data

PSR response to Digital Payments Initiative report The Payments Systems Regulator (PSR) has published its response to the PSR Panel's Digital Payments Initiative report. The Panel's report highlighted reasons for cash reliance, such as lack of access to digital and financial infrastructure or lack of digital and financial skills, that cannot be addressed by new types of digital payment alone. The Panel made 12 recommendations covering: open banking payments; the PSR's Card Acquiring Market Review; improved data collection; digital identity; and fraud prevention and protection. The PSR explains that despite being unable to tackle the causes of digital exclusion, the PSR does have a role in challenging payment systems to consider people with limited digital and financial inclusion when designing and implementing digital payment services. As such, that is where the PSR will focus its attention. In its response, the PSR has considered and addressed each of the Panel's 12 recommendations, and also identified areas where the PSR is seeking consumer and broader stakeholder views. Actions will be incorporated into the PSR's work programme where identified. [21 Jul 2022] #DigitalPayments

HMT consults on reforming the payment's regulatory landscape HMT has publishedThe Payments Regulation and the Systemic Perimeter: Consultation and Call for Evidence. The consultation is published to meet the commitment to bring systemically important entities operating within payment chains into BoE regulation which was made by HMG in the October 2021 Payment Landscape Review. The consultation sets out: the rationale for expanding the BoE's supervision of systemic risk relating to payment beyond payment systems and associated payment service providers;

the principles which HMG would apply to any reforms of the BoE's regulatory responsibilities, namely that of 'same risk, same regulatory outcome';

what an amended regulatory perimeter would involve for regulating risk end-to-end throughout the payment chain;

what criteria would apply to recognising new entities;

the role of HMT in determining the entities which would fall within the systemic regulatory regime;

HMG's approach to applying the Future Regulatory Framework Review to the payments regulatory landscape;

potential reforms to the PSR's regulatory framework; and

how the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SMCR) may apply to the sector. Feedback is requested by 11 October 2022; HMG will respond to the consultation in 2023. [21 Jul 2022] #Payments

SI: The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2022 The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2022 have been published (alongside an explanatory memorandum). This statutory instrument (SI) makes some time-sensitive updates to The Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (the MLRs), which are being made to ensure that the UK continues to meet international standards in relation to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). The Regulations enter into force on 21 July 2022. The SI is limited to a number of specific measures; a separate review of the MLRs is underway which will inform the UK's broader direction on AML/CFT for the longer term. The instrument measures include inserting a new Part 7A into the MLRs to expand the information sharing standard for wire/bank transfers to transfers involving crypto-assets – implementing the 'Travel Rule' for cryptoassets. [21 Jul 2022] #Cryptoassets

PRA speech: Operational and financial resilience The PRA has published a speech by Nathanaël Benjamin, Executive Director, Authorisations, RegTech, and International Supervision on the risks and challenges for investment banks. In his speech, Mr Benjamin highlights key risks including climate change and new technology and notes the regulator's expectations in relation to financial resilience and operational resilience. In speaking about operational resilience, Mr Benjamin noted investment banks' increasing moves into the digital assets space – from providing structured products through to trading in crypto derivative markets. He remarked that 'before entering materially into crypto assets, adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI), introducing the cloud; or entering third-party relationships, international banks active in the UK must complete their operational resilience homework'. [20 Jul 2022] #Cryptoassets

HMT: Terms of reference for Digitisation Taskforce HMT has published the terms of reference for its Digitisation Taskforce, which was a recommendation made in the report of the Secondary Capital Raising Review. The Taskforce will work with stakeholders across the financial services sector to build a broad consensus for change. In particular it will: identify immediate, and longer term, means of improving on the current intermediated system of share ownership;

eliminate the use of paper share certificates for traded companies and mandate the use of additional options to cheques for cash remittances; and

consider whether the arrangements for digitisation can be extended to newly formed private companies and as an optional route for existing UK private companies. The Taskforce will also consider the use of new processes and technologies in achieving these goals. It will develop a timetable and plan for implementation of changes and engage with HMG and other regulators on its progress. A public report on the Taskforce's progress and initial findings is due by spring 2023, and final recommendations and an implementation plan are due by spring 2024. [20 Jul 2022] #Digitalisation