On June 22, 2021, TSX-V listed gold miner Thor Explorations Ltd. announced that further to the previous intention to float announcement on March 31, 2021, Thor Explorations Ltd. has been admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Thor Explorations' flagship Segilola Gold Project is the first industrial-scale gold project in Nigeria and is targeting first gold pour in July 2021.

This transaction drew together a Fasken team from London, Vancouver, Montreal and Johannesburg, showcasing the Africa focus and international reach and collaboration of Fasken's Global Mining Group.

The Fasken team was led by Abayomi Akinjide (Corporate/Commercial) and Guy Winter (Corporate/Commercial / Equity Capital Markets), and also included Chloe Gill, Youssef Fichtali, Dimitri Cavvadas, Daniel Hart, Thandiwe Nhlapho, Vanessa McMinn, Maurice Wong (Corporate/Commercial), Iain Mant and Martin Ferreira Pinho (Securities).

