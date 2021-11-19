ARTICLE

The latest episode of our IBOR Transition podcast mini series, "The last 100 days of LIBOR" is now live. Edmund (Ed) Parker provides an overview of developments in the UK derivatives market, including addressing the following:

Tackling "tough legacy contracts"

Recent, and imminent regulatory and legislative developments

An analysis of the scope of the ISDA protocol and supplements

The impending cessation of EONIA and its replacement with ESTR

Originally published 15 November 2021

