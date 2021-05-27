The CloseCross one-stop shop serving non-custodial and unleveraged derivatives on crypto, stocks, indexes, commodities, and forex is opening its doors on May 31st 2021 .

Derivatives (or as we call it Virtual Prediction Floors) will be across time horizons of a few hours to months.Eligible traders will need to simply make the correct predictions of asset prices, at the specified date and time, to make money without taking on any leverage at all.

Traders will be engaging with our platform in 3 easy steps as shown below

Traders will be able to take in the simplicity and intuitive approach of profiting from asset price movements in any direction without compromising on theirdeserved returns.The multiparty setup of CloseCross derivatives (or VPFs) ensure that traders do not need to take on leverage for potentially outsized returns*

The traders will have many more benefits beyond the simplicity and ease of use

Traders only pay commission on their profitable trades (as low as 0.25%). CloseCross has no other hidden charges. No account opening fees. No trading fees. No other trading charges.

CloseCross derivatives are time incentivized. The earlier the trader makes the correct prediction, the higher their profits will be.

CloseCross derivatives are non-custodial, making the traders self-sovereign and always in control.

CloseCross is a trader-only environment. Traders never go against a house or centralized issuer,which has a balance of power in its favour and works against the traders.

With CloseCross, traders will be able to regain a level playing field for the first time.

Moreover, traders will be able to generate a referral network allowingthem to make as much as 33% of what CloseCross earns from the people they referred to us.

*Traders must get their predictions right to generate profits. Traders will lose 100% of their committed funds if they are incorrect.Products may vary depending on traders' jurisdiction.

