While transition planning is not mandatory for scheme trustees, the Regulator's view is that this exercise is useful in the management of climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

The Transition Plan Taskforce was announced at COP26 in Glasgow 2021 and launched in April 2022 to engage globally with organisations in the transition to net zero.

Resources recently published by the Taskforce include a disclosure framework and implementation guidance, together with case studies relating to various elements of the transition cycle.

The Regulator recently published its findings of a review of 30 climate change governance reports relating to scheme year end dates between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023. See our report here.

