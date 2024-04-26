Whilst I am a meat eater, I certainly recognise the environmental and animal welfare concerns associated with intensive animal farming and welcome methods of producing animal protein in a more socially responsible manner. I appreciate that some may argue that it is not necessary to farm animals (not something I am advocating). Nevertheless protein from other sources should be championed. So how about animal protein from a plant?

For full disclosure I was previously a molecular biologist and so I am always intrigued by stories relating to the use of biotechnology to produce animal protein. You may have previously read stories about lab grown proteins, but I read with interest work carried out by the company Moolec to produce genetically engineered soybean (called Piggy SooyTM), that expresses high levels of pork protein (up to 26.6% of the total soluble protein).

Plants already produce protein and pea seeds, for example, contain high amounts of protein already (20-30%). However, taste buds can recognise the difference between animal and plant proteins and to encourage meat eaters to reduce their meat intake, perhaps plants that produce animal protein may be one way to address this. I certainly look forward to being able to try plant produced animal protein, in the future.

"We are unlocking the power of plants by leveraging science to overcome climate change and global food security concerns". Paladini, Moolec Science's CEO & Co-Founder. finance.yahoo.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.