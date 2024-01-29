It is clear from our climate disputes series that the risks and reverberations of climate change are far-reaching, impacting as widely as shareholder claims, parent company and supply chain risk, disclosure investigations and greenwashing. Such impacts raise the inevitable question of how companies' trusted tools to address and mitigate risk can handle such a systemic global shift.

This article in our series on climate disputes considers these risks and how an organisation's insurance programme and policies may respond, as well as how climate change is impacting the way insurers underwrite risks. We round off by exploring some practical points on claims handling.

