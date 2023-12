This mini Q&A series will follow COP28, providing you with a quick and easy way to stay informed as the discussion evolves. Our coverage will highlight significant and recent developments from a legal perspective, allowing you to assess the impact of these on your business.

In this video, Tim Baines (Environmental partner, London, and founding member of Mayer Brown's Global ESG Steering Group) sits down with Oliver Williams (Banking & Finance associate, London, and Editor of Mayer Brown's Eye on ESG Blog) to discuss the operation and effectiveness of the Paris Agreement and key reasons why businesses should pay attention to how COP28 unfolds in Dubai.

Video duration: approximately 6:26 minutes

