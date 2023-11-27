As recently discussed by Louise and Callum in their article on the collection of data in space, this innovative technology presents a number of exciting opportunities and inevitable challenges. With COP28 less than a week away, the IET has highlighted how the UK is taking another step forward in the fight against climate change with a £3m investment in the development and manufacture of the new pathfinder satellite that will monitor our planet's vital signs from space.

This initiative, partially funded by the UK Space Agency and spearheaded by Open Cosmos, will form part of the Atlantic Constellation project, a constellation of 16 satellites dedicated to gathering crucial data in order to provide real-time insights into climate patterns and potential natural disasters. This data could prove invaluable in informing future environmental mitigation and adaptation strategies.

This investment in cutting-edge space technology underscores the UK government's commitment to tackling climate change whilst also fostering a thriving domestic space industry and follows a successful 11th hour bid in 2020 for a stake in satellite firm OneWeb which aims to develop a network of more than 650 Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

The UK's foray into climate monitoring from space also aligns with broader global efforts to address the looming climate crisis. By harnessing the power of satellite technology, we gain a deeper understanding of our planet's delicate ecosystems and can take proactive measures to protect them.

