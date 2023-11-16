Pricing structures in insurance programmes are determined by todays flood risk. Flood insurance programmes needs to be overhauled to be more dynamic to ensure viability in the face of climate change.

Most developed economies have mature approaches to flood management. For example, the European Floods Directive 1 means that common tasks such as flood mapping, the construction and operation of flood management measures and warning systems will be broadly similar. The impacts of climate change on flood risk will have been assessed. Land use planning, also known as zoning, helps development to be resilient and steers it away from areas at risk of flooding. Despite all this there will be times where flood managers can only reduce the risk of occurrence of flooding. In some cases, the risks will be too high and require managed realignment.

That is the planned movement of people, infrastructure and settlements away from risk.

...state systems can be slow to settle claims and, because of their generosity, distort real estate markets or encourage irrational behaviours.

One of the additional means a country can adopt is to socialise risk by using insurance. Broadly speaking OECD nations have flood insurance schemes which are public, private or hybrid, all have strengths and weaknesses. Common perceptions are that private systems are more efficient but can exacerbate deprivation by trapping poorer communities in uninsurable homes. On the other hand, state systems can be slow to settle claims and, because of their generosity, distort real estate markets or encourage irrational 2 behaviours. For example, premiums might reflect risk to a lesser degree encouraging 'free riders' with few incentives to reduce their personal risk. Conversely state schemes are more likely to take advantage of beneficial feedback loops through enforcement of zoning and building codes for risk reduction, or by requiring property owners to receive warnings as a condition of insurance.

Many nations insurance schemes have been in place for decades. However, as climate change bites, they become increasingly stressed. In the UK flood insurance was offered to all policy holders. Then property flooding from the early 2000s became increasingly common and costly for insurers. The level of claims became so high that homeowners found that premiums and deductibles made the cost of living in flood prone areas burdensome. In the UK lenders require homeowners to arrange cover, but for those at high risk, supply of insurance was limited to one or two carriers and costs were high and rising. To protect the real estate market the government had to intervene, eventually setting up Flood Re, a state backed reinsurer of last resort. This has been a success, stabilising the market for now, but how long can this be sustained?

The flood risk landscape is changing. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) heavy rainfall 3 that causes flooding has likely increased and will continue to do so, 1 in 100 year river floods in the UK will have peak flows 15-30% higher by 2050 4 . The IPCC state that Global Mean Sea Level will rise of between 0.43 m (0.29–0.59 m, likely range; RCP2.6) and 0.84 m (0.61–1.10 m, likely range; RCP8.5) by 2100 (medium confidence) relative to 1986–2005 5 . Outlier scenarios indicate greater rates of Sea Level Rise (SLR) of 1.1m or more by 2100 cannot be dismissed 6 . Analysis in the UK suggests that 120,000 to 160,000 properties might be impacted by managed realignment policies by 2050 7 .

How Sea Level rise can dramatically increase the incidence of flooding 10

in 100

year river floods in the UK will have peak flows 15-30% higher by 2050 - IPCC

0.43 m

(0.29–0.59 m, likely range; RCP2.6) and 0.84 m (0.61–1.10 m, likely range; RCP8.5) by 2100 (medium confidence) - Global Mean Sea Level rise relative to 1986–2005 - IPCC

120,000

to 160,000 properties might be impacted by managed realignment policies by 2050 – Science Direct

SLR will affect countries in many ways, two will be considered here. Without modifications to sea defences SLR will increase the frequency and severity of flooding. This is clear from analysis of static water levels. However, increases in storminess will compound the risk posed by higher sea levels to make coastlines more susceptible to flooding. The rate of increase of coastal flooding may go up by two or three orders of magnitude by 2100 8 , 9 . Furthermore, SLR will continue for centuries, the last time the CO 2 level was as high as it is now, substantial portions of Greenland were ice free, this has grave implications for the future.

Studies suggest that natural hazards are increasingly discounting asset values of property.

Studies suggest that natural hazards are increasingly discounting asset values of property 11 , 12 . Development of a new system with a greater emphasis on risk offers the potential to reduce risks to the state and banking sectors. At the same time, it might encourage risk reduction behaviours in those exposed to floods and storms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.