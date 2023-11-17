Shepherd and Wedderburn is proud to have signed up to become a 'Climate City Champion' as part of the Sustainable Glasgow Green Economy Hub Charter, which aims to promote and celebrate ambitious Glasgow business action to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030.

The Green Economy Hub is for organisations who are committed to being leaders in the race to net zero and who are dedicated to delivering a sustainable and circular Glasgow together. Other signatories include ScottishPower, Glasgow City Council, the University of Glasgow and Scottish Water.

Guy Jefferson commented, "As Chair of the Glasgow Green Economy Hub I am delighted to be able to welcome Shepherd & Wedderburn LLP as a new signatory and member of our group. As one of the foremost legal firms in Scotland with a clear strategy to deliver sustainable business practices in line with Glasgow's declared targets, their involvement illustrates the commitment of yet another sector of the business community here in our great City."

In 2021, Shepherd and Wedderburn was also the first professional services firm to commit to the Edinburgh Climate Compact, a series of decarbonisation commitments made by the leading businesses and employers in Scotland's Capital to take action within their own organisation and sectors to contribute to a green recovery and radically reduce the city's carbon emissions to reach net zero by 2030.

In signing both agreements, Shepherd and Wedderburn has committed to undertake decarbonisation action which spans the central belt of Scotland, and which reinforces the firm's decision to commit to achieving net zero by 2030. Significant progress has already been made by the firm, most recently with the relocation of its Edinburgh headquarters to grade A office space with an 'A' Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's market-leading Clean Energy Sector, which comprises over 100 specialist lawyers, has advised on landmark clean energy and decarbonisation projects across the UK and is ranked top tier in both the leading independent legal directories.

Clare Foster, the firm's Head of Clean Energy is responsible for driving the creation and implementation of the Edinburgh Climate Compact (as part of the work undertaken by the Edinburgh Climate Commission). Clare commented: "We are proud to be a part of the Sustainable Glasgow Green Economy Hub Charter as a City Climate Champion. This, together with our existing involvement in the Edinburgh Climate Compact demonstrates our commitment with other signatories in both cities to take radical action against climate change, not only in the Capital but also in Scotland's largest city. The Compact and the Charter are aligned in terms of their goals and together can make a significant difference."

