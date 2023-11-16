October 2023 was the hottest since records began, with the average global temperature believed to be 1.7C above pre-industrial levels. This is despite the pledge by World Leaders in the Paris Agreement of 2015, to try to limit the heating of the planet to 1.5C by 2050.

Current forecasts predict global warming to reach 2.4C by 2050 so what can we expect from COP28?

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President-Designate for COP28 UAE believes that COP28 "is a prime opportunity to rethink, reboot, and refocus the climate agenda...Together, we will prioritize efforts to accelerate emissions reductions through a pragmatic energy transition, reform land use, and transform food systems..."

No doubt most of us are hopeful that this can be achieved, but only time will tell if these ambitions can be realised in the timescales necessary. In the meantime, fingers are crossed for a fruitful and effective COP28 to drive meaningful climate action.

