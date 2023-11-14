How does IFRS S1 and S2 compare with TCFD, SEC, and EU climate reporting requirements? WTW's updated comparative table clarifies the crossovers and where regimes diverge.

To help you identify your climate reporting priorities from the breadth of developing climate-related financial disclosures, WTW published the first iteration of our Climate Reporting Comparative Table this summer.

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, we've now amended the comparative table to reflect recent moves by the International Financial Reporting Standards' (IFRS) International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to issue its inaugural sustainability standards.

WTW's Climate Reporting Comparative table now compares the key elements of:

IFRS Standard 1 and Standard 2

The Financial Stability Board (FSB)'s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

The proposed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) climate proposal to standardise climate-related disclosures for investors in the U.S.

For the EU, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), alongside the EU Taxonomy common classification scheme for sustainable economic activities.

Regardless of the latest evolutions of climate and ESG regulatory reporting, what remains unchanged is how climate change brings with it an amplification of existing risks. This is in addition to the climate-related physical risks arising from weather-related events and slow onset climatic changes, as well as those market, legal and technological risks driven by the transition to a low carbon economy.

While we intend to continue to update the Climate Reporting Comparative Table to support your understanding of regimes as they mature, the key climate-related driver that will determine the resilience and growth of your organization in a warming world that's transitioning to a low carbon economy is, and will always be, quantified risk.

To access WTW's Climate Reporting Comparative Table: November 2023 update, please fill in the short form on this page.

To speak to a WTW climate risk expert on smarter ways to identify, quantify and mitigate the breath of climate risks, get in touch.

