I recently heard about MATcelerate ZERO at the IP4U event, and really liked the concept. As the name suggest, MATcelerate ZERO aims to speed up the development of MATerials research, which will contribute to achieving net-zero carbon. It encompasses a range of technologies including carbon capture, energy storage, bio-based materials and hydrogen and ammonia production.
MATcelerate provides a new mechanism for Universities and industry to collaborate to bring more materials to market, and to do so faster. Inspired by models in operation in the Life Sciences sector, the MATcelerate concept was developed by Gillian Davis of Cambridge Enterprise. It aims to fill the "gap" between University materials research and the level of qualification desired by Industry to take research forwards into commercialisation. The Universities taking part can opt to put their materials research into the MATcelerate "pool" for review by an Investment Committee, including the industry partners in MATcelerate. The finance provided by industry partners as part of their ESG strategy will be used to fund CRO development of the chosen technologies, with the aim being to ensure the development work means the technology addresses real-life problems. Significantly, the industry partners taking part have licensing options on the technologies developed, as well as spin-out company options.
The Universities and organisations already signed up include the Henry Royce Institute, University of Bristol, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University of Manchester, University of Oxford and UCLB. Having recently launched on 7th September, I look forward to hearing updates on the industry partners that sign up to this novel initiative and the technologies chosen to take forwards.
